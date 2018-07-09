The only survivor of the Waverley crash in Taranaki that killed seven people remains in hospital nearly two weeks on from the tragedy.

Ani Nohinohi is in a stable condition in Wellington Hospital.

She is the only person to survive the horror two-car crash in Waverley on June 27, which left seven people dead, including her two daughters Nivek Madams, 8, and 8-week-old Shady Thompson.

Nohinohi's partner, 28-year-old Jeremy Thompson, was also killed. All four occupants of the other car died at the scene as well.

Advertisement

They were Ian Porteous, 80, and his wife Rosalie Porteous, 76, as well as Ian's sister Ora Keene, 84, and close friend Brenda Williams, 79.

The Waverley crash is the worst on New Zealand roads in 13 years.

The worst fatal crash in New Zealand's history was recorded in 1963, when 15 people were killed in a bus crash in Northland.