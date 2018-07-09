There has been a death after a tree fell on a car in Bulls.

An ambulance spokeswoman confirmed there had been a fatality but would not give any information on how many people were involved.

A police spokeswoman said the accident happened on private property in the Manawatu town.

Ambulance officers were first notified of the incident at 2.35pm, and other emergency services are en route.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said firefighters are on the scene extricating people at the moment.

More to come.