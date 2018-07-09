The Government will spend $2.3 billion on four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to replace its ageing P-3 Orions.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters made the announcement at his regular weekly media briefing this afternoon.

The six P-3K2 Orion maritime patrol aircraft have been operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force since the 1960s.

The current Orion fleet will reach the end of their expected operational life in 2025.

The new P-8As, being purchased from the US Government, their training systems, infrastructure and introduction into service will total $2.3 billion, Defence Minister Ron Mark said.

They will be delivered and begin operations from 2023.

The capital cost will be spread over a number of financial years out to 2025/26.

"This is an investment decision that has fallen on this Government to make, but will be spread over the medium term and will deliver for New Zealand for many decades to come.

"The P-8A was the most cost-effective maritime patrol aircraft option available," Mark said.

"The purchase ensures the Defence Force can continue to deliver the country's maritime surveillance, resource protection, humanitarian and disaster response around New Zealand and across the South Pacific," Mark said.

"This decision strengthens the coalition Government's Pacific Reset by providing a maritime patrol capability with the significant range and endurance needed to assist our partners in the region."'

It would also mean New Zealand could work effectively with other countries which operate the P-8s, namely Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US.

Mark said around half the cost would pay for infrastructure and other associated costs, including moving the plane's operations to Ohakea.

Mark said the planes were the only option that delivered all the capabilities New Zealand required.

Mark said weaponisation of the P-8s could not occur at Whenuapai because of the proximity to houses. Those weapons included anti-submarine weapons such as torpedoes.

The role of maritime patrol aircraft includes:

• Supporting maritime surveillance, humanitarian aid and disaster response, and resource protection around NZ and in the South Pacific

• Contributing to the international rules based order through participation in global peace and security operations

• Search and rescue in New Zealand's region, which stretches from the South Pole almost to the Equator and covers 1/11th of the earth's surface

• Environmental and marine resource monitoring.

Other topics expected to be covered include the terms of reference for an inquiry into the appointment of Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha.

He said the decision was made very carefully and it was not a mere "rubber-stamping" of the previous government's plans.

A decision on whether Transport Minister Phil Twyford will regain responsibility for the Civil Aviation Authority will also be announced.

Twyford lost that responsibility when he reported himself to the CAA for using a mobile phone on a plane in breach of CAA rules in May.