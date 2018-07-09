An employee of a Whanganui liquor store keeps reliving an armed robbery every time he closes his eyes.

The robbery of Black Bull Liquor in Dublin St happened just before 5pm on Saturday, July 7, when a male armed with a hammer entered the store.

"He was on a pushbike and he looked like he was in a hurry," manager Nishan Singh said.

"My assistant manager was working and [the robber] came up to the counter with a hammer. He took cash from the till. He didn't take anything else.

"My friend says now when he's closing his eyes and trying to sleep he just keeps seeing the same picture coming in front of him. It's very scary."

CCTV footage of the robbery had been provided to the police.

Singh said there had been several instances of shoplifting at the store in recent weeks and these had been reported to police but not followed up.

"It's normally a nice community around here so I hope people will help if they saw anything," Singh said.

Whanganui Police Detective Sergeant David Thompson said police were called to the store at 4.52pm on Saturday after a male with a hammer demanded cash.

"An amount of cash was taken but no one was hurt," Thompson said.

"The offender left on a bicycle in the direction of Harrison St and then to the Glasgow St area."

Police have conducted a scene examination and are reviewing CCTV footage. They are appealing for sightings of a male, who was wearing a red hat, on a bicycle around 5pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information can call Detective Karl Reyland on 06 213 4180 or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.