Hutt Valley Police and the family of Paul TeHiko are still seeking answers in relation to his death after he was shot earlier this year.

The 40-year-old builder was shot at his Wainuiomata address on Jack Vaughan Grove on March 7 and his shooter, or shooters, have not been found.

"We continue to explore the possibility that more than one offender was responsible," Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears said.

"I'm convinced that there are people out there who know what happened and are wrestling with their conscience. I urge them to do the right thing."

Advertisement

Family members of TeHiko released a statement today and say it is distressing knowing the people responsible are still at large.

"We are still reeling from Paul's cold-blooded murder and find it distressing to know the persons responsible are still out in the community.

"We believe there are some people in the community who know who killed Paul," the statement reads.

Sears says while the investigation has slowed, police remain dedicated to the case and need the public's help.

"We have narrowed down the time of death to between 9.45 pm and 10.15 pm on

Wednesday 7 March 2018.

"Perhaps someone has seen a vehicle in the area of upper Wise St, near

Jack Vaughan Drive, around this time.

"If you saw anything suspicious or saw anyone out of place at this time we need to speak to you urgently," he said.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Lower Hutt Police on 04 560 2600, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.