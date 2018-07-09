A Supreme Court judge's widow says it is insulting that his name was removed from a memorial commemorating his life and legal career.

Justice Sir Robert Chambers died suddenly in May 2013, aged 59.

He was appointed to the Supreme Court in December 2011 following a distinguished career as a barrister, Queen's Counsel and later judge of the High Court and Court of Appeal. He was knighted posthumously.

A memorial and garden, costing nearly $300,000, for him was built outside the High Court at Auckland and unveiled in March to coincide with the court building's 150th anniversary.

However, soon after, the memorial was covered up again before being reopened in the past week, but this time without the plaque naming Sir Robert.

Supreme Court judge Justice Sir Robert Chambers died in 2013. Photo / Supplied

Sir Robert's wife Deborah Hollings QC told Radio New Zealand it was "ridiculous" to remove the her late husband's name.

"It's a memorial to a great judge and that's what they said they were doing. There's now no mention of his name, I mean how ridiculous is that?

"I actually think it's insulting.

"They've said well this will be a lovely for the family because we'll have this lovely memorial that will remind you of Rob and so on. Well the whole thing's been destroyed as far as I'm concerned."

Ministry of Justice documents cited by RNZ suggest that before the memorial was opened court officials had contacted the ministry to explain that Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias wished to talk about the memorial with the ministry's chief executive, Secretary of Justice Andrew Bridgeman.

Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias was a dear friend of Sir Robert Chambers. Photo / File

Dame Sian asked Bridgeman in a letter to remove the plinth from the memorial, calling it "inappropriate".

"It is a large funerary monument which is out of place on such an important public site and in such a prominent position. It looks like a headstone. It is of a scale that appropriates the space and, indeed, the historic courthouse," Dame Sian said.

At the time of Sir Robert's death, Dame Elias said Sir Robert was a dear friend and a great judge.

Bridgeman replied to the Chief Justice that the design was approved by Chief High Court Judge, Justice Venning, and Lady Chambers was consulted.

Lady Deborah Chambers QC. Photo / Greg Bowker

But, he said, changes were being made due to an error and the ministry later said there were defects in the marble.

"Owing to a misunderstanding with the builder, the marble surfacing of the plinth was removed and destroyed shortly after the site was screened off. Given this turn of events we will replace the plinth facing with a darker marble and will add a small commemorative plaque and a bench seat," Bridgeman replied, according to RNZ.

Justice Minister Andrew Little said he will be making inquiries to understand what happened to the memorial.