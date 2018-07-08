The Waioeka Gorge will remain closed today until the bad weather passes, New Zealand Transport Agency says.

The gorge, between Ōpōtiki and Gisborne, was closed in both directions yesterday as a safety precaution.

The road was re-opened on June 30 but limited to daylight hours after a rockfall blocked the East Coast route on June 24.

NZTA said a safety assessment would be performed and a decision as to an opening time would be made, however the slip site was unlikely to open before midday and with heavy rain forecast, may not open at all today.

Motorists are asked to use State Highway 35 as an alternative route.

To keep up to date with all State Highways area warnings and incidents in the Bay of Plenty area, check the NZTA website here.