An investigation into claims 49 cows died from the extreme summer heat and were buried in a hole dug at Motutapu Island without consulting iwi or Heritage New Zealand - potentially damaging an archaeological site - could result in criminal prosecution.

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Tribal Trust alleges the cows died on Boxing Day last year after battling 26C heat and a large hole was dug for them to be buried at an archaeological site.

On the trust's request, Heritage New Zealand (HNZ) launched an investigation into the deaths and, according to the trust, confirmed to both the trust and DOC in May that the allegations were correct.

"HNZ confirmed that a hole had been dug to accommodate the burial of 49 dead cows and that there seemed to be some damage to a midden site within the burial. There was no legal or formal application to HNZ," Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Tribal Trust chairman James Brown said.

"Ngāi Tai have now waited six weeks since meeting HNZ and the Department, without being any closer to understanding what happened, where, by whom and at what cost. We have no answers."

Brown said Heritage New Zealand told them at the end of June it was still waiting on information from both the farmer and Department of Conservation, which owns and manages the island.

"Unfortunately HNZ has not set clear timeframes or conditions around the information requested, as Ngāi Tai became aware of on 22 June 2018."

Heritage New Zealand acting mid-Northern area manager Ben Pick confirmed it was investigating allegations there had been damage to an archaeological site on Motutapu Island. The investigation included site visits and information gathering and was still on-going.

Pick said Heritage New Zealand took allegations into site damage very seriously and any damage to an archaeological site by any person who knows or suspected the site was an archaeological site was an offence under the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014.

He could not confirm when the report would be completed because it needed to ensure it was a detailed and comprehensive investigation given that unauthorised damage was a criminal matter.

But Brown said Ngai Tai wanted answers and that the public had the right to know what was happening especially given DoC's ongoing reminders to Ngāi Tai that there was a wider public interest in its ancestral landscapes.

It had also been seven months since the trust first raised concerns about the cows being buried.

One of the trust's main concerns was that Motutapu Island was the largest archaeological site in the Auckland region. HNZ was responsible for considering and approving any applications that could compromise the archaeological fields left on the island, he said.

Ngāi Tai has also asked Heritage NZ to investigate whether large plantings of native forestation carried out on the island had the appropriate approvals.

The Herald is seeking comment from the DoC and the Ministry for Primary Industries, which would be responsible for leading any investigation into the deaths of cattle on a commercial farm.