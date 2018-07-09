"I would travel to catch the sun."

That's what manager Bayfair Lotto shop in Mount Maunganui manager Tracy Stent says she would do if she had a big Lotto win.

While she can only dream about a First Division Lotto win, it's now a reality for one of her customers, who won $1 million in Saturday night's live Lotto draw.

However, as of 5pm yesterday, the ticket had not been claimed.

Stent said the store had been very busy over the weekend and since the winning ticket had been announced.

"We are very happy this has happened since we already had a First Division win in April... to get another $1m so soon is wonderful," she said.

"We are just thrilled it is our chance to win again."

Official figures reveal the Bayfair Lotto shop is the second luckiest in the Bay of Plenty, with Greerton Lotto taking top spot and Whakatane's Halfway Story ranking third.

"We have got lots of regulars who come in every week and have done for years," she said.

"They love their local Lotto shop."

A Lotto New Zealand spokeswoman said they were yet to speak to the winner.

"One lucky Mount Maunganui Lotto player is $1 million better off — they just don't know it yet."

She said anyone who bought their ticket from Bayfair Lotto should dig it out, write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.