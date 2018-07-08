A former member of a popular New Zealand music group has been denied a diversion for his alleged domestic violence attack.

Diversion is a scheme operated by the police that allows first-time offenders to be dealt with outside the court system and avoid getting a criminal record, while still taking responsibility for their offending.

The entertainer was kicked out of the band in April after allegations of an assault against his ex-partner came out on Facebook.

He appeared in a court in the Wellington region last month and pleaded not guilty to a charge of male assaults female, but his charge was later reduced to common assault.

The matter was remanded for police to consider whether they would grant him diversion, but that was today denied.

An interim suppression order continues for the case, meaning the man's name cannot be revealed.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Hall argued the publication of his name would cause extreme financial hardship to the rest of the band and has already done so.

The alleged assault has nothing to do with the band.

The matter has been remanded to August 6.