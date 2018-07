A motorist has careered off the road and smashed into a car port in the Napier suburb of Marewa this morning.

About 9.15am police were called after the male driver first knocked over a street light and then drove through the car port, with the front of the vehicle ending up resting against a house on Nuffield Av.

It's understood the motorist then fled on foot but was apprehended by police a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

