A police chase yesterday morning almost resulted in a collision on State Highway 3 as a driver attempted to evade police.

Dashcam footage shows a car pull out in front of two oncoming cars with his two front tyres blown after police attempted to stop him with road spikes.

A spokeswoman said police arrested the driver, a man in his 30s, after the car came to a stop before he was charged with a "range of driving offences".

Police were notified of the "suspicious vehicle" driving around the Marton area around 9am. When it was located by police the driver failed to stop and a chase commenced.

Advertisement

The driver is filmed pulling out of Pukepapa Rd on to SH3 near Marton with two police cars following with the lights flashing.

Turning right at a blind-corner, the driver narrowly misses a collision with another driver as he drives towards Whanganui.

Two police cars follow the car closely and approach the intersection with caution and their lights flashing before they make the turn.

"Police received reports of a suspicious vehicle on a rural road. The vehicle was located and failed to stop when signalled by Police," the spokeswoman said.



"It was spiked early on but continued to drive on rims until it finally came to a stop."

Police have been in the firing line this year after a spate of police chases has resulted in eight deaths on the roads, three of them teenagers.