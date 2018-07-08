A man critically injured in a motocross accident was one of seven rescues over a busy weekend for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

On Saturday just after 11am emergency services were alerted to a man in his 20s who had been knocked unconscious in a motocross accident in Woodhill, about 40km north of Auckland.

He was found with a serious head injury, wearing full leathers and a helmet, Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust communications manager Lincoln Davies said.

A doctor and paramedic were taken to the scene by 4WD, while a helicopter had to stretcher winch the patient and paramedic out.

The man was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

On Friday evening the helicopter crew flew to Kaiaua to assist a man in his 40s, who had suffered a serious chest injury after falling 2m out of a tree, landing on a tree stump. He was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

On Saturday there were two rescues on Waiheke Island.

The first, at 3.10am, involved a man in his 60s who fell off a ladder fracturing a leg and both ankles. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

About 11.30am a man in his 60s was taken to hospital with a medical complaint.

Later in the day the Whitianga crew flew to Orere Pt where a woman in her 50s had been kicked by a horse. She was flown to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

On Sunday just before midday the Whitianga crew flew a man in his 80s, who had been choking, to Waikato Hospital.