The wild weather has closed roads closed, flooded buildings and left people without power in Wellington.

The Paekakariki Hill Rd is closed due to fallen trees, while Grays Rd near Porirua is closed because of flooding.

In Lower Hutt, State Highway 58 Haywards is down to one lane due to a slip.

Fire and Emergency says it was called out to 18 incidents around the region overnight.

Shift manager Murray Dunbar said a couple of buildings had their roofs flapping in the wind, but most callouts were due to flooding.

The Petone Working Men's club has posted photos of significant flooding inside its building.

As you can see folks, we're a bit wet at the moment. Posted by Petone Working Men's Club on Sunday, 8 July 2018

Wellington Electricity said around 70 people were without power in Upper Hutt, with the outage mostly affecting those in Akatarawa.

There will be restricted sailings on the East by West ferries this morning due to adverse weather conditions.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard Maclean said the problem was heavy, persistent rain falling all day Sunday and overnight into Monday.

"Everything is saturated, we're starting to get reports of slips coming down.

"They're mainly on roads like the Makara road which is a twisty, narrow little road.

"At the moment those types of roads aren't completely closed, but people should take a lot of care out there because there could be slips around the corner, and more slips could come down this morning."

Maclean said there was surface flooding in various areas, so drivers should take extra care in case what looked like a small puddle was actually much deeper.