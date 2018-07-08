The Government has been accused of spending up large without saving anything for a rainy day in the face of global economic uncertainty.

"[Finance Minister] Grant Robertson's loose and untargeted spending promises means the Government is planning to increase its borrowing by $17 billion over the next four years," National leader Simon Bridges said.



The extra debt was made up of $11b of additional core Crown debt and a further $6b in crown entity borrowing, he said.



The Government was also raising an extra $2b through higher taxes on fuel and housing, with more and higher taxes likely, Bridges claimed.

"But at the same time economic uncertainty is increasing internationally this Government is taking the opposite approach – spending up large now and hoping that the next rainy day doesn't happen under its watch. That's irresponsible.

"This is a Government that is borrowing more, taxing more and spending more. Unfortunately it has no plans for how we as a country can earn more and in the meantime it's reducing New Zealand's ability to cope with international and domestic economic shocks."

Advertisement

Bridges raised the Government's fees-free policy for tertiary students, the Provincial Growth Fund and the $1b announced earlier this year for Pacific aid and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade as examples of the Government's investment in the wrong areas.

"We need to continue to prudently manage the books, to ensure we've got enough in the bank to cover the next Global Financial Crisis or natural disaster," Bridges said.

Comment is being sought from Robertson this morning.

Treasury released its financial statements for the 11 months to May 31 last week.

Robertson said they showed the Government books in a good position, with a strong surplus indicating revenue and expenses tracking in line with the Treasury's Budget forecasts.

"The latest set of accounts show the Coalition Government is sticking to our commitment to run the books responsibly by running sustainable surpluses and keeping expenses under control," he said.

Core Crown tax revenue of $73.49b was in line with forecast. Core Crown expenses of $73.02b came in $439 million (0.6 per cent) below forecast.

The operating balance before gains and losses was a surplus of $5.228 billion in the 11 months to May –$447 million, or 9.3 per cent above the Budget forecast.

Debt was at 20.1 per cent of GDP, below the forecast of 20.4 per cent, but still close to the Government's target of 20 per cent. Core Crown net debt at the end of May was $1.8 billion lower than a year ago, Robertson said.