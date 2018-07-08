Australian diver and doctor Richard Harris is understood to be the man giving the medical all-clear for the 12 stranded Thai boys to begin their escape from the caves they have been trapped in for weeks.

Harris studied to be an anaesthetist in New Zealand and has been diving in South Island cave systems in the past few years.

New Resurgence, New Zealand from Richard Harris on Vimeo.

In recent years Harris has explored and dived into cave systems in New Zealand, China, Christmas Island and Australia.

In 2009 he received the OZTeK'09 "outstanding achievement" award to mark his exceptional contributions to cave diving exploration.

Light rain is falling as the mission to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thai cave begins. And there's no turning back now.

Within the next few hours, the boys will be strapped to a diver, given oxygen and told to hold on for dear life and they pass through a flooded cave system that's already claimed one life.

The boys — cold, malnourished and exhausted — will have to swim large sections of the underground maze and squeeze through tiny gaps, some no bigger than 30cm.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday morning local time, Chiang Rai acting Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said the trapped boys were aware of efforts being made to rescue them but the extraction will be long and incredibly dangerous.

"Now the 13, their health and their minds are ready and they all have knowledge of the mission. They're ready to go out," he said. "Today is D-Day."