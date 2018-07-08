Police have interviewed the driver of the vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run in Dallington, Christchurch, that killed Steffan Pearce-Loe.

Pearce-Loe was engaged to be married and a police post mortem examination indicated the 30-year-old Christchurch man died from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said Pearce-Loe was walking his two dogs across Gayhurst Rd, just north of the bridge over the Avon River in the early hours of Thursday morning, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Cottam said police had reviewed CCTV footage as well as video supplied by the public to narrow the search to a particular type of vehicle.

"Following good old-fashioned police work, an eagle-eyed Detective saw a

vehicle matching the description with damage consistent with the crash in the

driveway of an address several kilometres away from the scene."

The vehicle owner had been interviewed and was helping police with ongoing inquiries.

A forensic examination of the vehicle was still being carried out and a

decision on charges will be made in due course.