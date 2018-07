Coastguard, police and Fire Emergency New Zealand crews are responding to reports of a boat on fire in Northland.

Police were called to reports of a boat on fire in Rangaunu Bay at 5.15pm on Sunday.

"It is described as being covered in white smoke," a police spokeswoman said.

At 5.55pm police said the boat had blown a head gasket. There were no reports of any injuries aboard the boat.

Police were on scene and the Coastguard was aware of the incident.