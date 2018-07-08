Residents of the East Auckland street where a man was hit and critically injured by a car last night have today described a large, loud party.

The collision happened outside a party around 10.30pm on Casuarina Rd in Half Moon Bay. The man was taken to Auckland City Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman said this afternoon the man was still in a critical condition.

A woman who lives near the party house told the Herald, "I was just watching TV at the time. I didn't realise anybody had been hit till the fire engine turned up. I could see the lights flashing through the curtain.

"The party was so loud. The music at the party was so loud I didn't hear anything.

"There were a lot of people at the party."

Another resident, who lives further down the street, said he didn't hear the incident as he was in bed asleep.

"My wife heard sirens and yelling and screaming."

"We came home just after 9 and there were people everywhere. We thought 'it's an accident waiting to happen'."

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was investigating the incident and that the driver of the car was assisting them with their inquiries.

"... no charges have been laid relating to the crash as yet."