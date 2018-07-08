Strong winds and heavy rain are lashing parts of the country and conditions are not expected to ease until an active front has passed.

The front is forecast to move eastwards across New Zealand today, bringing heavy rain and gale-force winds for many areas.

Isolated thunderstorms are forecast to hit western regions across the South Island early this afternoon.

The active front - currently over Fiordland - will continue to move towards the North Island from late this afternoon, however with a lower chance of thunderstorms.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for the West Coast, Buller, Nelson, the north and west of Marlborough, Upper Hutt, and Mount Taranaki.

Watches are in place for heavy rain across Fiordland, Taranaki, Waitomo, Ruapehu, Wanganui, and Opotiki.

Landing in Wgtn is a tad on the bumpy side today .... Or as our @FlyAirNZ crew said "an adventure" pic.twitter.com/BkotBuA9D8 — Felix Marwick (@felixmarwick) July 8, 2018

Felix Marwick posted a video on social media showing a hairy landing in the Capital on his Air New Zealand flight.

"Landing in Wgtn is a tad on the bumpy side today .... Or as our @FlyAirNZ crew said 'an adventure'."

Fiordland and the West Coast are under a moderate thunderstorm risk this afternoon, with expected heavy rain of 10 to 20mm per hour, hail and strong wind gusts 80-100km/h.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms this evening for Westport and Nelson, accompanied by localised heavy rain of 10 to 15mm per hour and strong winds of 80-100km/h.

A low thunderstorm risk has been issued across central North Island from Taranaki to Tongariro National Park and Waitomo, also the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty.

Though the risk of thunderstorms is lower over the North Island, strong gusty winds of 90-110km/h are likely. In particular, Auckland is most likely to see gusty winds Sunday evening, along with a burst of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, many western and northern regions across the country can expect brief heavy rain and gusts of up to 110km/h.

Severe gale warnings have been issued for the Canterbury high country, inland Marlborough and the Sounds, Wellington, also Taranaki, Whanganui and Taihape.

ACTIVE FRONT ABOUT TO CROSS NEW ZEALAND Strong winds and heavy rain are already lashing parts of the country and these... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Saturday, 7 July 2018

This watch is also for the possibility of severe gale north to north-westerly winds during Sunday over much of the North Island, from Northland to Waitomo and across to Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, also Manawatu and to the Kāpiti Coast.

Strong winds could damage trees and unsecured structures. Homeowners are being warned to ensure trampolines are tied down.

Areas covered by heavy rain warnings could see rivers and streams rise rapidly and experience hazardous driving conditions. People are being warned to keep updated with the forecast and be prepared for the chance of delays.

Hazardous weather across the South Island on Sunday:

The worst of the weather will be found along and west of the divide.

Snow above 1000 m and heavy rain elsewhere.

Some flooding & slips possible across Tasman-Nelson-Marlborough.

Thunderstorms warnings across central North Island and South Island's west coast.

Strong gusts of up to 110 km/h across northern and western regions.

Risk of potential rising rivers and streams.