At least one person was injured when two vehicles were involved in a crash in Porirua this afternoon.

The crash happened on State Highway 58 - Paremata Rd - near SH1 soon after 2pm.

Firefighters, an ambulance and police were at the crash site, a Fire and Emergency service spokesman said.

He said a report from the firefighters at the scene indicated there were injuries, but it wasn't yet clear how many people were injured, nor how serious the injuries were.

Advertisement

It was the second North Island crash attended by firefighters within half an hour.

The car rolled on State Highway 32 in the Whakamaru area, north of Lake Taupo. Map / Google

The earlier crash occurred shortly before 2pm in the Whakamaru area, near Taupo.

As a result of that crash, one lane was blocked on SH32 north of Lake Taupo.

Another spokesman for the Fire and Emergency service said of the Whakamaru incident, "One lane is blocked. Everyone is out of the vehicle. There are no indications of major injuries."