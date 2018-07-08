A woman has been found dead in a driveway in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.

Police say they are investigating the unexplained death overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said ambulance were called and found the woman's body on a driveway in Frost Rd around 1.40am.

A Herald photographer at the scene said a forensics team were there and the area had been cordoned off.

"It's being guarded by two officers. Right next to Aussie Butcher. It's an industrial area."

A scene examination took place this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557, or to report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.