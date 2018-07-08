Armed police have cordoned off a Dunedin service station as they investigate what is believed to be a serious assault last night.

Forensics officers began a search of the Mobil station on Hillside Rd, along with a fire command vehicle, on Sunday morning.

A 43-year-old man was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

The Otago Daily Times understands the assault took place late on Saturday night and involved two men, but did not involve any Mobil staff and the incident was not a robbery.

A police spokeswoman confirmed this morning they were investigating a ''a reported assault alleged to have happened on the forecourt of Mobil Forbury on Hillside Road around 10.30pm last night.''

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.