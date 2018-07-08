Leslie Watson embraced his mother for a few minutes at the top of Mauao as he reached the summit for the 100th time.

Tears ran down the faces of a mother who had not been up Mauao with her child in three decades and a son on a mission to lose weight after tipping the scales at 209kg.

It was an emotional moment for Watson.

"The last time I have been up here with her was when I was about 11 or 12," Watson, 44, said.

Leslie Watson embraces his mother at the top of Mauao. Photo/Zoe Hunter

Watson was proud to have inspired his mother Ruahine Watson and many others to climb the mountain since his first walk 100 days ago when he weighed a hefty 209kg.

"It feels great to get others off the couch and put one foot in front of the other," Watson said.

On March 30, Watson was sitting in his office, which looked over Mauao, when he said he had a calling. That day he walked up the mountain and hasn't stopped since.

"I feel good. I feel awesome actually," Watson said.

"It has been a challenge along the way, I won't lie. I have struggled a couple of times. But it is all about looking after the body properly, exercising, stretching and eating well."

The father-of-four had lost 31kg when he weighed himself about two months ago, but had not been regularly checking the scales.

"I now have to get a new wardrobe," he said. "I have had to look for some smaller clothes. It feels good."

He knew his weight loss journey was not complete and was ready to take on the challenge. "I will get there, it is not a race."

Leslie Watson's friends and family performed a haka at the top of Mauao to celebrate the 100th climb. Photo/Zoe Hunter

About 100 people gathered at the bottom of Mauao at 6am on Saturday to join Watson on his 100th climb.

At the top, he was embraced by family and friends who congratulated him with kisses and cuddles and performed a haka to celebrate the 100th climb.

"Seeing everyone here, the people of Tauranga Moana, friends and whanau it is massive," he said.

"The messages and support throughout my journey has been amazing."