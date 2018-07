A person is dead after a house fire in Nelson.

Police are attending the scene in Murphy St in the suburb of Toi Toi.

The scene is cordoned off and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Fire shift manager Riway Grace said a 111 call reporting smoke from a property in Murphy St was made at 10.57am today.

A second alarm was made upon arrival at 11.03am.

"We have requested a fire investigator and police are at the scene. That's all I can tell you at this stage."