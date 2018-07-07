A lucky Mount Maunganui Lotto player has won $1 million.

The winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui and announced on Saturday night's live Lotto draw.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $200,000 this Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Bayfair Lotto should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.