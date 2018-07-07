A man has died and two others are seriously injured following a shooting in Hamilton overnight.

Waikato police are investigating the fatal shooting at a Melville address at around 1am.

A 23-year-old man has died and a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old man are seriously injured.

Police were called by one of the victims after a number of shots were fired inside a house at the address.

The two injured victims were taken to Waikato Hospital.

A scene examination will commence today with scientists from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) called in.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the investigation team at the Hamilton Police Station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.