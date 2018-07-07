An active front is forecast to move eastwards across New Zealand today, bringing heavy rain and gale-force winds for many places.

Heavy rain warnings are in force for Westland, Buller, Nelson and the north and west of Marlborough, also for the Tararua Range and Mount Taranaki.

Watches are also in place about Fiordland, the central North Island hill country from Taranaki to Tongariro National Park and Waitomo, also the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty.

Sunday weather brings the potential for heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and strong winds. Photo / Warren Buckland

Areas covered by heavy rain warnings will have the potential of seeing rivers and streams rise rapidly and experiencing hazardous driving conditions so make sure you keep updated with the forecast and be prepared for the chance of delays.

Hazardous weather across the South Island on Sunday 🌧️🌬️🌨️



-The worst of the weather will be found along and west of the divide.



-Snow above 1000 m and heavy rain elsewhere.



-Some flooding & slips possible across Tasman-Nelson-Marlborough. pic.twitter.com/AtWkGhsMPs — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 7, 2018

In addition, severe gale warnings are in force for the Canterbury high country, inland Marlborough and the Sounds, Wellington, southern Wairarapa, also Taranaki, Whanganui and Taihape.

This watch is also for the possibility of severe gale north to northwesterly winds during Sunday over much of the North Island, from Northland to Waitomo and across to Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, also Manawatu and to the Kāpiti Coast.

The unsettled weather continues into Sunday with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for parts of the NZ with a second front set to cross the South Island Sunday morning and and North Island Sunday afternoon/evening. Keep updated! ^AC https://t.co/aGqHsHcQX6 — MetService (@MetService) July 6, 2018

Strong winds could damage trees and unsecured structures so make sure you have those trampolines tied down.

There is also a moderate risk of thunderstorms about Fiordland from late morning. If thunderstorms occur they may be accompanied by localised heavy rain of 10 to 15mm per hour, and strong wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

Though the risk of thunderstorms is less over the North Island strong gusty winds are likely. In particular, Auckland is most likely to see gusty winds Sunday evening, along with a burst of heavy rain.

Along with another bout of heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms with strong winds gusts are forecast to cross the country on Sunday. For more details https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd ^AC pic.twitter.com/vH04S9fdzw — MetService (@MetService) July 7, 2018

The unsettled weather is not set to ease until Tuesday when drier, cooler southwesterlies spread north.

On Monday and Tuesday, snow is expected to lower to around 600m in Fiordland, Southland and Otago, and to 200 to 300m with a colder southwest change on Wednesday.

Today's forecast

Whangārei:

Showers, then evening rain, briefly heavy. Strong northwesterlies, possibly gale from afternoon. High 19C / Low 12C.

Auckland: Showers, then evening rain, briefly heavy. Strong northwesterlies, gusting 90 km/h in exposed places from afternoon. High 18C / Low 12C.

Tauranga: Periods of rain, briefly heavy evening, then easing. Northwesterlies, strong afternoon and evening. High 18C / Low 12C.

Hamilton: Cloudy, chance afternoon shower. Evening rain, briefly heavy. Strong northwesterlies, possibly gale from afternoon. High 17C / Low 11C.

New Plymouth: Rain, briefly heavy late afternoon or early evening. Gale northerlies, gusting 100 km/h. High 16C / Low 11C.

Napier: Cloudy, with a period of evening rain. Gusty northwesterlies. High 19C / Low 11C.

Wellington: Periods of rain, possibly heavy evening. Northerlies rising to severe gale, gusting 140 km/h. High 14C / Low 9C.

Nelson: Periods of rain, heavy at times, easing in the evening. Northerlies, strong at times. High 15C / Low 8C.

Christchurch: Thick high cloud. A light shower or two possible from afternoon. Strong, gusty northerlies. High 15C / Low 6C.

Dunedin: Thick high cloud. Occasional rain from afternoon. Northerlies strengthening. High 13C / Low 5C.