A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a car outside a party in east Auckland.

The incident happened around 10.30pm last night, on Casuarina Rd in the coastal suburb of Half Moon Bay.

The man was transported to Auckland Hospital with critical injuries.

A man at the scene told the Herald the incident happened outside a property where a party was taking place.

"There were easily a hundred people there," the man said.

The driver of the vehicle is assisting police with their inquiries.