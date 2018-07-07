Police have located the owner of the vehicle involved in a hit and run incident in Christchurch, which led to the death of a local man in hospital last night.

Steffan Pearce-Loe died in Christchurch Hospital overnight on Friday from the injuries he sustained in the crash, early on Thursday morning.

Pearce-Loe has been described as a "loving partner" who was engaged to be married.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam, of the Canterbury Police Unit, said the vehicle involved has been seized under search warrant.

It would be forensically examined, he said.

"The owner of the vehicle has been spoken to and is helping Police with our enquiries."

"Following the forensic examination of the vehicle, a decision will be made on charges in due course," he said.

Cottam thanked members of the public who assisted police with enquiries, and called the incident a "timely reminder" for drivers to take care at night.

"It is a driver's responsibility when involved in a crash to stop, ascertain what has happened, and provide assistance to any injured person."

Police said this afternoon that preliminary findings from a post-mortem examination indicated the 30-year-old Christchurch man died from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Cottam said Pearce-Loe had been walking his two dogs across Gayhurst Rd, just north of the bridge over the Avon River in the early hours of Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle.

"It is possible the driver may not have seen him and may have thought they hit a dog or another object on the road.

They said it was not unusual for Pearce-Loe to be out walking his black and white, and white dogs.

Police said the road was in a 50km/h zone and Pearce-Loe was crossing it when he was hit.

Pearce-Loe was found in critical condition and the two dogs nearby unharmed.

A death notice said Pearce-Loe was the "loving partner of Bec, son of Sue and Megan, Barry and Mary, brother of Will and Tom and best mate of Tahi, Mila and Mischa".

"We will all miss our adventurous and loving man."

Pearce-Loe's father, Barry Loe, who owns environmental consultancy Loe Pearce and Associates, told the Herald the family wanted privacy from the media and did not want to make a statement.

In the death notice the family made special thanks to Christchurch Hospital's intensive care unit team and asked that donations be made to the Canterbury District Health Board Intensive Care Trust Fund.

Pearce-Loe's funeral would be held at Harewood Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday at 3.30pm.