A man is in a serious condition after being hit by a car on a highway in the Waikato.

Emergency services are at a section of State Highway 27, near Ngarua, after reports a man had been hit near the intersection of SH27 and Ngarua Road.

The incident happened about 6.45pm, police said.

SH27 NGARUA, WAIKATO - CRASH - 7:45PM



Due to a serious crash, the road has been CLOSED near the intersection with Ngarua Road. Please delay travel or consider using an alternate route. ^RS pic.twitter.com/MQBqJ6mApp — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) July 7, 2018

"He has suffered injuries,'' a police spokesman said.

As a result of the incident, the road is closed between Maungakawa and Diagonal roads.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified, police said.

The NZ Transport Agency released an update about 7.45pm saying the road would be closed until further notice.

Motorists were advised to delay travel times or take an alternative route.

"Follow directions of emergency services,'' the NZTA said.