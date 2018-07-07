A New Zealand man has been killed in a motorcycling accident in Queensland, Australia.

Police in Australia said the 49-year-old had been riding a motorcycle with a group of riders on Tuesday morning, local time, when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened on Running Creek Rd at 11.30am.

"Other riders attempted to provide first aid,'' Queensland Police said.

"However, the 49-year-old New Zealand national was pronounced deceased at the scene.''

The Forensic Crash Unit is now investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Authorities there are also appealing to anyone who may have any information relating to the crash to come forward.