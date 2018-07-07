Hamilton Police are investigating an alleged assault early Saturday morning on the outskirts of the city.

A 33-year-old woman suffered serious facial injuries and police are trying to determine how she was injured.

The victim is undergoing medical treatment at Waikato Hospital.

Police would like to speak with anyone travelling on State Highway 26, east of Hamilton, between 11pm on Friday and 3am on Saturday.

Anyone who may have seen a man and woman on the roadside near the tiny village of Eureka is asked to come forward.

Contact Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.