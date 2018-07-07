A motocross rider has been flown to hospital after suffering a serious head injury.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew to Woodhill, in northwest Auckland south of Helensville, about 11.25am to help the injured man, communications manager Lincoln Davies said.

"Due to the difficult location, Dr Emma Batistich, Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) doctor and Russell Clark, intensive care paramedic, were transported in by four-wheel-drive vehicle."

The man, aged in his 20s, was winched to the helicopter, Davies said.

"A Rapid Sequence Intubation needed to be performed by crew to assist the patient's breathing. He was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition."