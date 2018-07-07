Two people are trapped after a two-car crash in Tauranga this afternoon.

The accident happened about 1.30pm at the intersection of Wairoa Pa Rd and Parau Drive in Bethlehem.

However, just before 2pm, emergency crews had yet been able to approach the vehicles involved because of powerlines on both cars.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews were waiting for power company staff to arrive to establish whether the powerlines were live.

Advertisement

She said it was not known whether those involved in the crash were injured; but said they remained inside the vehicles.

Ambulance staff were also unable to approach the cars because of the possible live powerlines.

Police confirmed one of the cars had struck a power pole.

The road is blocked in both directions and diversions are in place.

Motorists were encouraged to find an alternative route or delay travel.