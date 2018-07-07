Queenstown's Glenorchy Rd has been closed due to three big slips following heavy rain overnight.

Police said at midday today that contractors were working to remove approximately 1000 cubic metres of soil blocking the road and it was likely to be closed for the rest of the day.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

Glenorchy Rd closed until further notice because of this. Likely to be closed all day. Further updates will be posted when available. Otherwise assume it remains closed at RP35.900. Posted by Queenstown Lakes District Council on Friday, 6 July 2018

The Queenstown Lakes District Council said there were reports of trees down between Jacks Point and the Remarkables.

The council warned the heavy rain, combined with milder temperatures and strong winds, was the perfect recipe for rock falls - especially on the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), the Crown Range Road linking Queenstown and Wanaka, and through the Kawarau Gorge and between Frankton and Kingston.

A big boulder was spotted on the Crown Range on Friday night before the worst of the rain had come through.

The Coronet Peak skifield has also been closed for the day, including Night Ski, due to high winds and heavy overnight rain. However, The Remarkables remained open.

Shotover Jet also cancelled its operations on Saturday.

The Wakatipu Wanderers versus Star rugby match at the Queenstown Recreation Ground on Saturday has been called off due to the weather