A pedestrian fatally injured in an apparent hit-and-run in Christchurch was a "loving partner" who was engaged to be married.

Steffan Pearce-Loe died in Christchurch Hospital overnight on Friday from the injuries he sustained in the hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

Police said this afternoon that preliminary findings from a post-mortem examination indicated the 30-year-old Christchurch man died from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said Pearce-Loe was walking his two dogs across Gayhurst Rd, just north of the bridge over the Avon River in the early hours of Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle.

Advertisement

The car part found at the scene in Dallington where Steffan Pearce-Loe was hit by a vehicle. Photo / Supplied

"It is possible the driver may not have seen him and may have thought they hit a dog or another object on the road.

"We are urging the driver to come forward and discuss this with police.

"We are working to find answers for the victim's family, and our thoughts are with them at this tragic time."

They said it was not unusual for Pearce-Loe to be out walking his black and white, and white dogs.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are working to establish what type of vehicle the car parts located at the scene come from.

Anyone who has CCTV footage that would capture vehicles moving on roads in the Linwood, Dallington and Avonside areas between 2am and 3am on Thursday is urged to contact Christchurch Police.

Police said the road was in a 50km/h zone.

Pearce-Loe was found in critical condition and the two dogs nearby unharmed.

A death notice said Pearce-Loe was the "loving partner of Bec, son of Sue and Megan, Barry and Mary, brother of Will and Tom and best mate of Tahi, Mila and Mischa".

"We will all miss our adventurous and loving man."

Steffan Pearce-Loe was found critically injured on the north side of Gayhurst Rd Bridge in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo / Google Maps

Friend Bryce Eppen posted a photo of Pearce-Loe and Bec Kennett to his Facebook page in September 2016 showing the happy couple celebrating their engagement.

Pearce-Loe's father, Barry Loe, who owns environmental consultancy Loe Pearce and Associates, told the Herald the family wanted privacy from the media and did not want to make a statement.

In the death notice the family made special thanks to Christchurch Hospital's intensive care unit team and asked that donations be made to the Canterbury District Health Board Intensive Care Trust Fund.

Pearce-Loe's funeral would be held at Harewood Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday at 3.30pm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Ben Rolton of Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.