A dairy owner has been attacked with a hammer and robbed in Rotorua tonight.

A police spokesman said a man brandishing a hammer went into the Rosedale Superette in on the corner of Basley and Te Ngae Rd about 5pm and struck the store owner multiple times on the body and head.

The man took an armful of cigarettes before jumping the counter and running out the front of the store.

Police said the store owner quickly recovered from the attack and chased the man across Te Ngae Rd in front of heavy traffic towards Tennyson Drive.

The man is described as Maori, of thin, lanky build, wearing black jeans, a black hoodie under a black puffer vest and black cap.

Police said one witness described the man as having a slight limp.

The dairy owner required medical attention in hospital.

Anyone with information can ring Rotorua police on 07 3480 099 or information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.