Emergency services are responding to a major house fire, where the top section of the property has collapsed, on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington.

The blaze has engulfed one property and ignited fires on two neighbouring homes.

A police spokeswoman said they had been called to the house fire on Tutere St in Waikanae Beach at 7.12pm and are redirecting traffic.

Eight units are responding from as far away as Otaki and Wellington.

A Fire and Emergency central fire communications spokesman told Stuff two neighbouring houses had caught fire due to its intensity. Both had now been extinguished.

"We have had reports of other people's smoke alarms going off, as you could imagine, there's a lot of smoke."

It would take some time to extinguish the blaze, he said.

"We just want to make sure that people stay well away from it, so we can get our guys in there as quickly as possible."

A worker at the Waimea Restaurant nearby told the Herald "the people that live at the house" are at the restaurant.

He didn't know how many people were there, just that they were being looked after.

"We're just keeping them safe."

At least one of the house's occupants can been seen sheltering at the restaurant and waiting for paramedics.

Police are speaking to him, while he is seated with a blanket around him.

Photo / Sadie Beckman

A neighbour also said four tenants that live in the house are believed to be out.

Other properties in the area are possibly at risk as the neighbourhood is currently covered in ash and sparks.

Fire services are unable to get on the property and are blasting the blaze with hoses from the street. They are also using hose water to cool and protect neighbouring properties.

One witness said the blaze was "massive".

"Lighting up the sky red. I hope everyone is ok."

Photo / Sadie Beckman

A person who posted to the Waikanae Community Info Facebook page wrote:

"Fire Tutere St next to Waimea house gone!!"

When a second person shared concerns about anyone being inside, a third person said that "we checked, looked empty".

A St John Ambulance spokesman said they had not been called to the fire.

More to come.