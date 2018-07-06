Emergency services are responding to a major house fire, where the top section of the property has collapsed, on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington.

There are no signs of any occupants in the building and rescue attempts have not been made.

Other properties in the area are possibly at risk as the neighbourhood has been covered in ash and sparks.

One witness said the blaze was "massive."

"Lighting up the sky red. I hope everyone is ok."

Fire and emergency communications' staff can't be contacted, but a police spokeswoman said they had been called to the house fire on Tutere St in Waikanae Beach.

They were called at 7.12pm and are re-directing traffic.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said they had not been called to the fire.

More to come.