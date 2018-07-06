A contentious plan to host a charity concert at Eden Park next Waitangi Day will go to the Environment Court — at the request of the trust that runs the stadium.

In a media statement late this afternoon, the Eden Park Trust said a formal request had been made that Auckland Council directly refer the resource consent application to host the concert — the LifePod Appeal — to the Environment Court for a decision.

"The Trust did so on the grounds that the application is contentious and an appeal to the Environment Court is likely. The direct referral process will likely save time and money for Eden Park, Auckland Council and submitters."

The planned concert has sparked concern from some in the community, the most high-profile being Helen Clark.

Advertisement

The former Prime Minister lives near the stadium and said in her submission the concert was simply a "Trojan horse" to allow the council's park management division to plan further concerts at the venue.

She went on to say the planning application put forward by Eden Park did not mention the noise limit, which would affect surrounding residents.

In this afternoon's statement, the trust said they wanted to understand neighbours' concerns "wherever possible, including through informal engagement and the resource consent process".

"Ms Clark's submission raises some genuine local questions that have a place in the resource consent process."

Sir Ray Avery, a former New Zealander of the Year, announced plans for the Live Aid-style concert to raise money in an effort help save babies around the world.

He wants to build enough LifePod incubators to save a million babies.

The concert announcement is the first step in raising the $4 million needed to make 2000 pods, each of which would save 50 lives a year over the 10 years it remained operational.