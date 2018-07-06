The whale that's been attracting attention in Wellington Harbour has stolen the show, causing the postponement of the Matariki Sky Show until next weekend.

Wellington's acting Mayor, Jill Day, said the postponement call was made this afternoon following advice from the Department of Conservation and mana whenua amid concerns over public safety on the water.

"The advice we've received is that the noise from the fireworks is unlikely to cause harm to the whale but that it could cause it to act unpredictably if it is in the vicinity," Day said.

"We don't want anyone in boats or kayaks on the water, in the dark, to come off second-best if the whale breaches among them.

"We also don't want the whale to be injured in any contact with a vessel."

The southern right whale has been putting on a show in the harbour for the past five days, causing a stir on social media and among the capital's residents with its frolicking, despite getting in the way of the Interislander ferry.

"Hopefully by next weekend the whale will have departed the inner harbour and headed to Petone or Eastbourne or out into Te Moana-o-Raukawa [Cook Strait]," Day said.

She said there had been strong iwi and public sentiment in favour of a postponement.

"Wellingtonians have fallen in love with this whale – this taonga - and they've been telling us they don't want anything untoward to happen to it. The whale's presence is a true blessing for Matariki."

She said the council would be talking during the week to interested parties, including the Harbourmaster, iwi and police, about how to deal with the situation if the whale is still in the harbour next weekend.

"We think we can find a solution that enables us to celebrate our harbour visitor – and watch a stunning fireworks display."

The Matariki Sky Show would now go ahead on next Saturday (rain day Sunday, July 15).