A Far North man whose car burst into flames after crashing did a runner despite his injuries because he was anxious to avoid the police.

The crash occurred about 11.45am yesterday on State Highway 12 between Taheke and Waima, just west of Puha Rd.

Senior Constable Jeff Cramp said the vehicle left the road and travelled about 40m along the verge before rolling and coming to rest on its side against gorse bushes. It then burst into flames.

The car travelled about 40m along the roadside before rolling and bursting into flames. Photo / supplied

The driver and sole occupant managed to climb out of the wreckage before emergency services arrived. Police located him a short time later at a house 3km away.

Cramp said the driver, who was from Taheke and aged about 45, had sore ribs and burns to one arm. He had been reluctant to stay at the scene of the crash because he was wanted by police on other matters.

He was taken to Rawene Hospital and was helping police with their enquiries, Cramp said.

Driving too fast for the conditions was a likely factor in the crash. Alcohol was not suspected.

Volunteers from the Kaikohe Fire Brigade put out the blaze.

Fire chief Bill Hutchinson said the vegetation was ''pretty green'' so there was little danger of the fire spreading.

''It would have been a different story in summer,'' he said.