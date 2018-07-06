A sneaky rooftop raider has admitted a $280,000 jewel heist but mystery surrounds $100,000 of lost loot.

Craig Murray Shaw crept onto the roof of The Tannery, a Victorian-style shopping complex in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston, on the night of Saturday, November 25 last year.

The 43-year-old slipped inside through a rooftop skylight and smashed his way into Mehmet Bavram's La Bu jewellery shop, which specialises in Turkish and Middle Eastern unique handmade sterling silver and semi-precious stone jewellery.

Police said about 2700 items were stolen, including rings, ear-rings, bracelets and pendants, valued at $280,000.

Detectives soon suspected Shaw but it took months to track him down.

An anonymous tip-off led them to a property where Shaw was staying on January 21.

During a search of the address, police say they found "physical evidence linking [Shaw] directly to this offence", according to a summary of facts at Christchurch District Court today.

But only 1700 pieces of stolen jewellery, valued at $176,000, were recovered.

Shaw admitted one charge of burglary.

Judge Tony Couch remanded him in custody to be sentenced on October 18.

Police are seeking an order from the court for $104,000 in reparation to be paid to La Bu for the unrecovered stolen property, and another $2000 to The Tannery for damage caused during the break-in.