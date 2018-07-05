Police are on the hunt for three male offenders who robbed the Glen Eden TAB in broad daylight, armed with a screwdriver.

Police were called to the aggravated robbery incident at the TAB on Captain Scott Rd shortly before 9.30am yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill, of the Waitemata Crime Squad, said the three males entered the TAB and demanded money from a staff member, while one of them threatened the staff member with a screwdriver.

The offenders then left the store with a sum of cash, McNeill said.

The three males drove off in a 1999 gold-coloured Subaru Legacy station wagon registration number "DDU672", which had been stolen from Westgate five days earlier. The vehicle is still unacccounted for.

The offenders were described as all being Māori or Polynesian, in their late teens or early 20s.

The male with the screwdriver was wearing sunglasses, a black cap, blue raincoat with hood up, grey track pants and gloves.

The second male was wearing a cap, black sleeveless puffer jacket over a grey long-sleeved hoodie and dark grey track pants and gloves.

The third male was wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie and dark-coloured trousers.

Police have conducted a scene examination and are following lines of enquiries to locate the offenders and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on 09 839 0697, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.