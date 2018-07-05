An Auckland schoolboy who died after a ute he was in rolled on a North Shore beach has saved five lives by donating his organs.

Rangitoto College pupil Robbie Cederwall was killed after a Toyota Hilux rolled at Rothesay Beach, injuring six others.

His mother Liz Cederwall said her son was thinking about getting his driver's licence, and was clear on his views that he wanted to be a donor.

"When the hospital asked the question the answer was easy," she said.

The five urgent recipients included a woman in her 40s who received his heart, a man in his 60s who received his lungs and a woman in her 50s who received his liver.

A man in his 40s also received a kidney, while another received his other kidney and his pancreas.

Robbie's mother said the family was "distraught" at Robbie's death, but happy he could save five others.

"Our advice would be if you want to be a donor then have that conversation with someone close to you so that if something happens your wishes will be followed through and you might be able to save another five lives."

After the transplants the family received a fitting poem from an anonymous person awaiting a donor.

"Without the organ donor

There is no story

There is no hope

There is no transplant

But when there is a organ donor

Life springs from death

Sorrow turns to hope

& a terrible loss becomes a gift."

Robbie was critically injured when a Toyota Hilux rolled on Rothesay Beach shortly midnight on a Saturday last month.

The ute was reportedly doing doughnuts on the beach before it rolled.

Police said the vehicle was righted and the driver fled the scene.

Robbie was seriously injured in the crash and died in hospital two days later.

He was a prefect at Rangitoto College and was described by friends and family as an "extremely gifted, talented performer and a student leader".

Outside school, the teen was actively involved with the Salvation Army youth group and worked in the charity store.

"Robbie is known for his infectious smile, cheeky wit and caring personality," the family said.

"He had a magical way of brightening up your day and always making you feel special and important to him."

His Rangitoto College schoolmates performed an emotional haka at his funeral.

More than 1100 people attended the funeral, many wearing Hawaiian shirts because Robbie "loved to wear them", his father Tony Cederwall said.

An 18-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving causing injury in relation to the crash.