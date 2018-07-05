The Government aims to have female representation on state sector boards and committees at 50 per cent by 2021.

The number of women appointed by ministers to those positions has risen only 11 per cent over the past four years – from 41.1 per cent membership in 2013 to 45.7 per cent by the end of 2017.

That is still better than the private sector. The current percentage of women on the boards of NZX-listed companies is 19 per cent.

The number of women who chaired state sector boards and committees by the end of last year was only 34.5 per cent.

A target of 50 per cent representation on boards and committees by 2010 proved too difficult and the previous government re-set the target that year to 45 per cent by 2015.

It achieved that by 2016, when the total reached 45.3 per cent.

Releasing the latest Gender Stocktake of State Sector Boards and Committees today, Minister for Women Julie Ann Genter said the Government was committed to increasing women in leadership across all boards in New Zealand and "we are leading by example".

"We will ensure half of all directors on state sector boards and committees are women by 2021.

"By making sure the public sector has equal representation at the top, we hope to inspire the private sector to lift its game.

"We're issuing a challenge across New Zealand to change current workplace cultures and support women into leadership roles, not just because that's the fair thing to do, but also because diversity helps organisations function more effectively."

The annual gender stocktake counts the appointments made by ministers to state sector boards and committees.

Across the 25 government agencies there are more than 430 boards and committees which make more than 2500 appointments each year.

The best-performing agencies in 2017 were Oranga Tamariki (62.1 per cent women), Internal Affairs (60.5 per cent) and Health (59.8 per cent).

Among the worst were Local Government (22.2 per cent), Racing (25 per cent) and Building and Construction (26.1 per cent).

Female representation on state sector boards and committees

2017 – 45.7%

2016 – 45.3%

2015 – 43.4%

2014 - 41.7%

2013 – 41.1%

2012 – 40.5%