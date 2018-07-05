Women made up nearly half of state sector board and committee membership last year but Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter says that's not high enough.

The Government today released the latest Gender Stocktake of State Sector Boards and Committees which shows a record high level of participation by women.

As at the end of 2017, women made up 45.7 per cent of state sector boards and committees.

But Genter said the figure should be higher.

Advertisement

"This Government is committed to increasing women in leadership across all boards in New Zealand and we are leading by example," she said today.

"We will ensure half of all directors on state sector boards and committees are women by 2021."

More than 2600 appointments are made to state sector boards every year, including large state-owned enterprises, conservation boards and community trusts.

"By making sure the public sector has equal representation at the top, we hope to inspire the private sector to lift its game. Genter said.

"We're issuing a challenge across New Zealand to change current workplace cultures and support women into leadership roles, not just because that's the fair thing to do, but also because diversity helps organisations function more effectively."

The annual gender stocktake counts the ministerial appointments to state sector boards and committees.