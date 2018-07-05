An Auckland group is threatening to "confront" and "blockade" two controversial far-right and anti-Islam speakers if they are allowed entry to New Zealand.

Canadian Lauren Southern, described as a "far-right political activist, internet personality, and journalist", is coming to Auckland in August for a show with countryman Stefan Molyneux, a podcaster and YouTube personality and self-published author.

Southern was banned from entering the UK this year after distributing "racist material".

Molyneux is known for speaking about politics, race and anarcho-capitalism, and has come under fire for controversial comments on Islam, feminism and immigration.

Auckland Peace Action has called on Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to deny the pair entry to New Zealand.

Member Valerie Morse said the speakers were coming to New Zealand to "empower local racists and to encourage racist violence".

"They come to recruit people to their fascist ideology.

"It is imperative that this type of racism is given no room to be promoted and encouraged in Aotearoa.

"If they come here, we will confront them on the streets. If they come, we will blockade entry to their speaking venue."

Southern was banned from entering the UK in March after antagonising Muslims by displaying flyers reading "Allah is a Gay God" and "Allah is trans". She claimed the stunt was part of a social experiment to prove Islam is a homophobic religion.

A UK Home Office spokesperson defended the decision to ban Southern from entering the country.

"Border Force has the power to refuse entry to an individual if it is considered that his or her presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good," they told CNN.

Molyneux also doesn't shy away from controversial subjects. The self-published author has about 780,000 subscribers on his YouTube account where he publishes videos on subjects including Western civilisation, Islam, feminism and political correctness.

Titles of his videos include The Rise and Fall of Western Culture and The State of Masculinity.

He has also uploaded feature-length videos voicing his opinions on the fall of the Roman Empire, immigration, Karl Marx and Bill Cosby.

Southern has said she planned to "shock people" during her speaking tour.

There has also been a petition launched, requesting the immigration minister to deny them entry.