A warrant to arrest has been issued for Duane Edward Huaki following the shooting of a 36-year-old man in Stokes Valley, Wellington.

Huaki is 39-years-old, and around 174cm tall and of medium build.

Huaki may be unpredictable so please approach him with caution, police said.

Yesterday two people were arrested and jointly charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The two charged were a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, who live locally and appeared today before the Lower Hutt District Court.

"This incident demonstrates the significant increase of incidents involving firearms in recent times and this concerns police. We'd like to reassure the community we are doing what we can to apprehend Mr Huaki.

"We acknowledge the public's concerns regarding this incident and continue to follow positive lines of inquiry. Everyone in the community deserves to be safe and feel safe."

Police said the shooting was a "family harm incident" and last week the victim was in a stable condition in hospital.

Anyone with any information on Huaki's whereabouts should contact Police on 111, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.